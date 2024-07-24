South Korean tech giant Kakao’s founder arrested

Prosecutors have up to 20 days to investigate Kim and determine whether to indict him. He requested anonymity because an investigation was under way.

Kim Beom-Su

South Korean prosecutors said Tuesday they have arrested the founder of technology giant Kakao Corp. for alleged stock price rigging during his company’s takeover of a major K-pop agency last year.

The arrest of Kim Beom-Su, also known as Brian Kim, came after the Seoul Southern District Court approved an arrest warrant, citing concerns that he could flee or destroy evidence. Prosecutors have up to 20 days to investigate Kim and determine whether to indict him. He requested anonymity because an investigation was under way.

Kim faces allegations that he orchestrated and approved schemes to collaborate with the operator of a private equity fund to manipulate the stock price of K-pop agency SM Entertainment to prevent Hybe Corp., the parent company of another K-pop powerhouse behind global sensation BTS, from buying SM Entertainment, according to the prosecutor. Kim, 58, denied the allegations, according to the Seoul prosecutors’ office.

