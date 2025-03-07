S Korean fighter jets accidentally drop 8 bombs on civilian area

The MK-82 bombs released by the KF-16 fighter jets fell outside a firing range, causing civilian damage.

The area where the bombs were accidentally dropped. Pic/AFP

Two South Korean fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area during a joint live-fire exercise with the US military on Thursday, injuring eight people, officials said.

The air force said the fighter jets were taking part in the one-day firing drill with the US military.

According to an official, a pilot of one of the KF-16s put in a wrong coordinate for a bombing site, leading to the mishap.

A committee will investigate the incident and examine the scale of the civilian damage.

