S Korean fighter jets accidentally drop 8 bombs on civilian area

S Korean fighter jets accidentally drop 8 bombs on civilian area

Updated on: 07 March,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies



The MK-82 bombs released by the KF-16 fighter jets fell outside a firing range, causing civilian damage.

S Korean fighter jets accidentally drop 8 bombs on civilian area

The area where the bombs were accidentally dropped. Pic/AFP

S Korean fighter jets accidentally drop 8 bombs on civilian area
Two South Korean fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area during a joint live-fire exercise with the US military on Thursday, injuring eight people, officials said.


The MK-82 bombs released by the KF-16 fighter jets fell outside a firing range, causing civilian damage.


The air force said the fighter jets were taking part in the one-day firing drill with the US military. 


According to an official, a pilot of one of the KF-16s put in a wrong coordinate for a bombing site, leading to the mishap. 

A committee will investigate the incident and examine the scale of the civilian damage.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

south korea world news International news Seoul

