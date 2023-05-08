It was the first exchange of visits between the leaders of the Asian neighbors in 12 years

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Pic/AP

Listen to this article S. Korean, Japanese leaders meet again x 00:00

The leaders of South Korea and Japan met on Sunday for their second summit in less than two months, as they push to mend long-running historical grievances and boost ties in the face of North Korea’s nuclear program and other regional challenges.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in South Korea earlier Sunday for a two-day visit, which reciprocates a mid-March trip to Tokyo by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. It was the first exchange of visits between the leaders of the Asian neighbors in 12 years.

Also Read: Joe Biden hosting hundreds for glam dinner with South Korean President

South Korean media attention on the summit is focused on whether Kishida will make a more direct apology over Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. Such comments by Kishida would likely help Yoon win greater support for his push to build stronger ties with Japan and ease domestic criticism that he’s preemptively made concessions to Tokyo without receiving corresponding steps in return. “It took 12 years to restore ‘the shuttle diplomacy’ but our exchange of visits took less than two months,” Yoon said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever