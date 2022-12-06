Scientist: Covid-19 is a man-made virus

COVID was leaked from Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a state-run and funded research facility, two years ago, the New York Post reported, quoting US-based researcher Andrew Huff’s statement in the British newspaper The Sun

Staff transfer medical supplies for COVID-19 out of Hangzhou East Railway Station Monday. Pic/AFP

In what appears to be an astonishing revelation, a US-based scientist, who worked at a controversial research lab in China’s Wuhan, has said that COVID-19 was a “man-made virus” that leaked from the facility.

Covid was leaked from Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a state-run and funded research facility, two years ago, the New York Post reported, quoting US-based researcher Andrew Huff’s statement in the British newspaper The Sun.

Also read: Mt. Semeru eruption buries homes, damages bridge

In his latest book, “The Truth About Wuhan,” epidemiologist Huff claims that the pandemic was caused by the US government’s funding of coronaviruses in China. Excerpts of Huff’s book have been out in the UK-based tabloid The Sun.

Huff claims in his book that China’s gain-of-function experiments were conducted with inadequate security, resulting in a leak at the Wuhan lab, according to New York Post. “Foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” Huff said in his book.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever