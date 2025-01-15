As a result, the SEC alleges, Musk was able to underpay "by at least USD 150 million" for shares he bought after he should have disclosed his ownership of more than 5 per cent of Twitter's shares

Elon Musk

Listen to this article SEC sues Elon Musk, saying he didn't disclose Twitter ownership on time before buying it x 00:00

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has sued billionaire Elon Musk, saying he failed to disclose his ownership of Twitter stock in a timely manner in early 2022, before buying the social media site.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, the SEC alleges, Musk was able to underpay "by at least USD 150 million" for shares he bought after he should have disclosed his ownership of more than 5 per cent of Twitter's shares. Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 and later renamed it X.

Musk started amassing Twitter shares in early 2022, and by March of that year, he owned more than 5 per cent. At this point, the complaint says, he was required by law to disclose his ownership but he failed to do so until April 4, 11 days after the report was due.

Representatives for X and Musk did not immediately return a message for comment. After Musk signed a deal to acquire Twitter in April 2022, he tried to back out of it, leading the company to sue him to force him to go through with the acquisition.

The has SEC said that starting in April 2022, it authorised an investigation into whether any securities laws were broken in connection with Musk's purchases of Twitter stock and his statements and SEC filings related to the company.

Before it filed the lawsuit, the SEC went to court in an attempt to compel Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter. The SEC's current chair, Gary Gensler, plans to step down from his post on January 20 and it is not clear if the new administration will continue the lawsuit.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever