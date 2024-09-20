Breaking News
Shanghai hit by 2nd typhoon in week

Shanghai hit by 2nd typhoon in week

Updated on: 21 September,2024 10:01 AM IST  |  Shanghai
Agencies

The city evacuated around 1,12,000 residents, as ferry and train services were temporarily suspended. No casualties were reported so far

Shanghai hit by 2nd typhoon in week

Workers remove a fallen tree that was brought down during the passage of Typhoon Bebinca earlier this week. Pic/AFP

Flooding affected roads and neighbourhoods in Shanghai on Friday as the city faced its second typhoon in a week, with rainfall breaking local records in certain areas.


Typhoon Pulasan struck just days after Bebinca, the strongest storm to hit Shanghai since 1949, caused significant damage on Monday. Taking landfall on Thursday night, Typhoon Pulasan brought maximum winds of 83 kmph. Many regions experienced flooding.



The city evacuated around 1,12,000 residents, as ferry and train services were temporarily suspended. No casualties were reported so far.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

