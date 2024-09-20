Shanghai hit by 2nd typhoon in week

The city evacuated around 1,12,000 residents, as ferry and train services were temporarily suspended. No casualties were reported so far

Workers remove a fallen tree that was brought down during the passage of Typhoon Bebinca earlier this week. Pic/AFP

Flooding affected roads and neighbourhoods in Shanghai on Friday as the city faced its second typhoon in a week, with rainfall breaking local records in certain areas.

Typhoon Pulasan struck just days after Bebinca, the strongest storm to hit Shanghai since 1949, caused significant damage on Monday. Taking landfall on Thursday night, Typhoon Pulasan brought maximum winds of 83 kmph. Many regions experienced flooding.

