Sikhs gather for Guru Nanak b’day in Pak

Gurudwara Darbar Sahib. Pic/X

Sikh devotees from around the world arrived at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur on Friday to participate in the rituals to mark the 485th death anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith. A large number of local and foreign Sikh pilgrims are participating in the three-day rituals that began on Friday.

According to Kartarpur Project Management Unit Deputy Secretary Saifullah Khokhar, some 500 Sikh pilgrims have arrived here from different countries including Canada, America, Australia Europe, Canada, and Australia. Over 1,500 Sikhs are expected to come here from India to attend the rituals via Kartarpur Corridor.

