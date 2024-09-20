Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Sikhs gather for Guru Nanak bday in Pak

Sikhs gather for Guru Nanak b’day in Pak

Updated on: 21 September,2024 10:06 AM IST  |  Lahore
Agencies |

Top

Over 1,500 Sikhs are expected to come here from India to attend the rituals via Kartarpur Corridor

Sikhs gather for Guru Nanak b’day in Pak

Gurudwara Darbar Sahib. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Sikhs gather for Guru Nanak b’day in Pak
x
00:00

Sikh devotees from around the world arrived at Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur on Friday to participate in the rituals to mark the 485th death anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith. A large number of local and foreign Sikh pilgrims are participating in the three-day rituals that began on Friday.


According to Kartarpur Project Management Unit Deputy Secretary Saifullah Khokhar, some 500 Sikh pilgrims have arrived here from different countries including Canada, America, Australia Europe, Canada, and Australia. Over 1,500 Sikhs are expected to come here from India to attend the rituals via Kartarpur Corridor.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lahore pakistan news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK