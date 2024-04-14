Breaking News
Six stabbed to death in Australian mall, suspect fatally shot

Updated on: 14 April,2024 06:22 AM IST  |  Sydney
Agencies

Not a terrorism incident, say police, as they determine the suspect’s identity and motivations

Families walk out of the shopping mall after a stabbing incident in Sydney. Pic/AFP

A man stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping centre on Saturday before he was fatally shot, the police said. Eight people, including a nine-month-old, were injured in the attack. The 40-year-old suspect began stabbing people at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, before a police inspector shot him after he turned and raised a knife, New South Wales Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters.


Six of the victims, five women and a man, and the suspect died. Commissioner Karen Webb said the eight injured people were being treated at hospitals. The baby was in surgery, but it was too early to know the condition, she said. “We are confident that there is no ongoing risk, and we are dealing with one person who is now deceased,” Webb said in a later briefing, “It’s not a terrorism incident.” She said police wouldn’t identify the man yet and were still working to determine his motivation. Cooke said the police inspector was alone when she confronted the suspect and engaged him.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


