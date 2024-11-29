Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Social media ban for Aussie kids under 16

Social media ban for Aussie kids under 16

Updated on: 29 November,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Agencies |

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the legislation by 102 votes to 13

Australia is the first to enforce such a ban. Representation Pic

A social media ban for children under 16 passed the Australian Senate Thursday and will soon become a world-first law. The law will make platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X and Instagram liable for fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars (USD 33 million) for systemic failures to prevent children younger than 16 from holding accounts.


The Senate passed the bill 34 votes to 19. The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the legislation by 102 votes to 13. The House has yet to endorse opposition amendments, but that is a formality since the government has already agreed they will pass. The platforms will have one year to work out how they could implement the ban before penalties are enforced.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


melbourne australia facebook TikTok Instagram International news world news

