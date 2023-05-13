Breaking News
South Africa accused of providing weapons to Russia

Updated on: 13 May,2023 08:20 AM IST  |  Cape Town
Agencies |

Brigety said the US was certain that military equipment was loaded onto the Lady R at the Simon’s Town naval base between December 6 and December 8, and then transported to Russia.

The ship docked at a naval base near Cape Town. Pic/AP

The US ambassador to South Africa accused the country of providing weapons and ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine via a cargo ship linked to a sanctioned company.


South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said an investigation into the visit by a Russian vessel named Lady R to his nation’s main naval base was already underway with the help of US intelligence services before Ambassador Reuben Brigety went public at a news conference.



Brigety said the US was certain that military equipment was loaded onto the Lady R at the Simon’s Town naval base between December 6 and December 8, and then transported to Russia.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

