South Africa accused of providing weapons to Russia

The ship docked at a naval base near Cape Town. Pic/AP

The US ambassador to South Africa accused the country of providing weapons and ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine via a cargo ship linked to a sanctioned company.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said an investigation into the visit by a Russian vessel named Lady R to his nation’s main naval base was already underway with the help of US intelligence services before Ambassador Reuben Brigety went public at a news conference.

Brigety said the US was certain that military equipment was loaded onto the Lady R at the Simon’s Town naval base between December 6 and December 8, and then transported to Russia.

