Home > News > World News > Article > South Korea gets its first non military defence chief

South Korea gets its first non-military defence chief

Updated on: 24 June,2025 08:56 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Ahn Gyu-back, a lawmaker from Lee’s Democratic Party, has served on the National Assembly’s defence committee and chaired a legislative panel that investigated the circumstances surrounding Yoon’s martial law decree.

South Korea gets its first non-military defence chief

Ahn Gyu-back has served on the National Assembly’s defence committee. Pic/Newsis

South Korea gets its first non-military defence chief
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung nominated five-term liberal lawmaker Ahn Gyu-back as defence minister on Monday, breaking with a tradition of appointing retired military generals.

The announcement came as several prominent former defence officials, including ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun, face high-profile criminal trials over their roles in carrying out martial law last year under then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was indicted on rebellion charges and removed from office.


Ahn Gyu-back, a lawmaker from Lee’s Democratic Party, has served on the National Assembly’s defence committee and chaired a legislative panel that investigated the circumstances surrounding Yoon’s martial law decree.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

south korea Seoul world news International news news

