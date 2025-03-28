South Korea struggles to contain wildfires

Multiple wildfires fuelled by strong winds and dry weather have been raging across South Korea’s southeastern regions since last Friday

A firefighter tries to extinguish the remaining flames at a synthetic wood factory in Andong, South Korea. Pic/AFP

Helicopters dumped water over a burning forest in South Korea on Thursday as fire crews struggled to contain the country’s worst-ever wildfires, which have killed 26 people, forced at least 37,000 others to flee their homes and destroyed more than 300 structures.

Multiple wildfires fuelled by strong winds and dry weather have been raging across South Korea’s southeastern regions since last Friday. The government has mobilised thousands of personnel, dozens of helicopters and other equipment to extinguish the blazes, but gusty winds are hampering their efforts.

Rain was expected later Thursday. But Korea Forest Service chief Lim Sang-seop said the amount—less than 5 mm (0.2 inches) is forecast—likely won’t help much. Authorities suspect human error caused the fires, including people starting fires to clear grass from family tombs or with sparks during welding work.

