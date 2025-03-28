Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > South Korea struggles to contain wildfires

South Korea struggles to contain wildfires

Updated on: 28 March,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  Cheongsong
Agencies |

Top

Multiple wildfires fuelled by strong winds and dry weather have been raging across South Korea’s southeastern regions since last Friday

South Korea struggles to contain wildfires

A firefighter tries to extinguish the remaining flames at a synthetic wood factory in Andong, South Korea. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
South Korea struggles to contain wildfires
x
00:00

Helicopters dumped water over a burning forest in South Korea on Thursday as fire crews struggled to contain the country’s worst-ever wildfires, which have killed 26 people, forced at least 37,000 others to flee their homes and destroyed more than 300 structures.


Multiple wildfires fuelled by strong winds and dry weather have been raging across South Korea’s southeastern regions since last Friday. The government has mobilised thousands of personnel, dozens of helicopters and other equipment to extinguish the blazes, but gusty winds are hampering their efforts.


Rain was expected later Thursday. But Korea Forest Service chief Lim Sang-seop said the amount—less than 5 mm (0.2 inches) is forecast—likely won’t help much. Authorities suspect human error caused the fires, including people starting fires to clear grass from family tombs or with sparks during welding work.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south korea Fire world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK