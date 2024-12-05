According to the Defense Ministry, Kim stated that "all troops who performed duties related to martial law were acting on my instructions," and that he bears full responsibility

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted the resignation of his defence minister Kim Yong-hyun on Thursday as opposition parties moved to impeach both men over the brief imposition of martial law, which deployed armed troops onto Seoul streets, AP reported.

The main opposition Democratic Party along with other small opposition parties filed a joint motion to impeach President Yoon on Wednesday over his martial law declaration the following night. Martial law was in effect for only six hours, as the National Assembly immediately voted to overrule the current president, forcing his Cabinet to remove it before the daybreak on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Yoon elected Choi Byung Hyuk to be the new Defence Minister replacing Kim Yong Hyun, Hyuk is a retired four-star general who is South Korea's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yoon's office said, AP reported.

Yoon did not make any additional comments. He has not made any public appearances since announcing in a televised address that his government will lift the martial law decree, AP cited.

The opposition parties had previously filed a separate motion to impeach Kim, alleging that he urged Yoon to adopt martial law. On Wednesday, Kim offered to quit and apologised for creating public disruption and concern.

According to the Defense Ministry, Kim stated that "all troops who performed duties related to martial law were acting on my instructions," and that he bears full responsibility.

Yoon's impeachment resolution was introduced at a parliamentary plenary session early Thursday, which means it might be voted on between Friday and Sunday. If the resolution is not voted on within 72 hours of its introduction in Parliament, it will be withdrawn by law. According to National Assembly officials, if the present impeachment motion is dropped or defeated, opposition parties may file a new one.

The prospects for Yoon's impeachment are unclear, as Yoon's ruling conservative People Power Party agreed Thursday to reject the proposal. Choo Kyung-ho, the PPP's floor leader, told reporters that his party would hold another meeting to discuss how to block the motion's approval. Observers believe PPP members may simply boycott a floor vote or vote against the resolution, AP reported.

Impeaching him would require the backing of two-thirds of the single-chamber National Assembly, or 200 of its 300 members. The opposition parties collectively own 192 seats, and they require additional votes from the PPP. Some experts have stated the resolution will likely pass through parliament because 18 PPP legislators, who belong to an anti-Yoon wing in the party, had already voted down Yoon's martial law together with the opposition lawmakers.

Speaking to AP reporters on Thursday, PPP leader Han Dong-hun, who leads the anti-Yoon side, stated that he will ensure to prevent the impeachment motion from being passed. However, he remained critical of Yoon's actions, describing them as "unconstitutional", Han emphasized the need to "prevent damage to citizens and supporters caused by unprepared chaos."

Experts say competing factions in the PPP could unite in order to avoid repeating their traumatic experiences during the 2016 impeachment of scandal-plagued conservative President Park Geun-hye, which occurred when some members from her own party voted to impeach her. Park was eventually removed from office and jailed in 2017, and liberals comfortably regained the presidency in a by-election while conservatives remained divided.

If Yoon is impeached, he will lose his constitutional powers until the Constitutional Court rules. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, South Korea's second-highest-ranking official, would assume presidential powers, AP reported.

The impeachment motion against Yoon accuses him of seeking a "self-coup" by mobilising the military. It also claims Yoon's announcement did not meet the constitutional requirement that such moves be taken only in severe crisis situations. The motion also claims that his decision to suspend political party operations and deploy the military in an attempt to shut the National Assembly constituted insurrection led to rebellion.

Yoon's martial law declaration, the first in more than 40 years, recalled South Korea's previous military-backed governments when authorities occasionally declared martial law and other decrees allowing them to station soldiers, tanks, and armoured vehicles on streets or in public places such as schools to prevent anti-government demonstrations, AP cited.

Until Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, such scenes of military intervention had not occurred since South Korea won democracy in the late 1980s.

Following Yoon's declaration, troops in full battle gear, including assault rifles, attempted to keep demonstrators away from the National Assembly while military helicopters hovered overhead and landed close.

It was unclear how the 190 lawmakers were allowed to enter a legislative floor and vote against Yoon's martial law order. Opposition Leader Lee Jae-Myung and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik were spotted climbing over walls. While troops and police officers prevented some from entering, they did not violently restrain or use force on others, AP reported.

(With inputs from AP)