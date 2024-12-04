The impeachment motion filed by opposition parties requires a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly to proceed, along with support from at least six justices of the Constitutional Court for its approval. Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Yong-min indicated that the motion could be voted upon as early as this Friday

A television screen shows South Korea's President Yoon Seok Yeol announcing the lifting of martial law, in Seoul, South Korea on December 4, 2024, hours after Yoon imposed it. (Pic/AFP)

South Korea is currently experiencing significant political upheaval as opposition parties on Wednesday have formally submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, reported news agency AP.

President Yoon declared martial law, alleging that the opposition was conspiring to undermine the democratic framework of the country.

He accused them of plotting an "insurgency" and "trying to overthrow the free democracy" and of being sympathetic to North Korea and of "anti-state" activities.

However, after only a few hours, Yoon lifted the martial law, which had led to military troops surrounding the National Assembly as lawmakers prepared to vote on its revocation. This rapid escalation and subsequent withdrawal has left his administration in a precarious position.

This move has sparked widespread outrage among the public, opposition parties, civil society groups, and even some members of Yoon's own party and intensified calls for his resignation.

The impeachment motion filed by opposition parties requires a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly to proceed, along with support from at least six justices of the Constitutional Court for its approval. Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Yong-min indicated that the motion could be voted upon as early as this Friday.

South Korea's main opposition party holds a majority in the National Assembly, enabling them to block Yoon's legislative proposals effectively. Furthermore, they are also considering filing treason charges against him, reflecting the severity of the situation.

Jaeyoung Lee, a former lawmaker from Yoon's People Power Party stated that Yoon has lost all credibility and "won't be able to rule," effectively. There are discussions among party members regarding possible demands for Yoon to resign from the party.

Further, he added that "legislators from the party were working on plans to ask Yoon to resign from the party, adding that "It's devastating to see this happening in Korea in the year 2024," stated ANI.

In a televised address on Tuesday, Yoon condemned the opposition for using their parliamentary majority to disrupt governance, thereby paralysing the administration.

Yoon said, "The National Assembly, which should have been the foundation of free democracy, has become a monster that destroys it."

The president announced the decree in a surprise late-night television address accusing the opposition of sympathising with North Korea and of "anti-state" activities. He specifically pointed to their efforts to impeach prosecutors, stated ANI.

Following this, the main opposition party of South Korea has called for Yoon's immediate resignation and has vowed to begin impeachment proceedings if he doesn't step down.

(With inputs from AP, ANI)