The political turmoil comes as South Korea confronts a range of pressing foreign policy challenges, including Donald Trump’s election victory as the next U.S. president and reports of North Korea's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol denied wrongdoing Thursday in a burgeoning influence-peddling scandal involving him and his wife that’s severely hurting his approval ratings and providing political munition to his rivals.

The scandal centres around allegations that Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee exerted inappropriate influence on the ruling People Power Party to pick a certain candidate to run for a parliamentary by-election in 2022 at the request of Myung Tae-kyun, an election broker and founder of a polling agency who conducted free opinion surveys for Yoon before he became president.

