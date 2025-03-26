South Korea's truth commission says govt responsible for fraud, abuse in foreign adoptions

The commission's findings broadly aligned with previous reporting by The Associated Press

South Korea's truth commission has concluded that the government bears responsibility for facilitating a foreign adoption programme rife with fraud and abuse, driven by efforts to reduce welfare costs and enabled by private agencies that often manipulated children's backgrounds and origins.

The landmark report released on Wednesday followed a nearly three-year investigation into complaints from 367 adoptees in Europe, the United States and Australia, representing the most comprehensive examination yet of South Korea's foreign adoptions, which peaked under a succession of military governments in the 1970s and '80s.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a government-appointed fact-finding panel, said it completed investigations into 56 complaints and aimed to review the remaining cases before its mandate expires in late May. The commission's findings broadly aligned with previous reporting by The Associated Press.

The AP investigations, which were also documented by Frontline (PBS), detailed how South Korea's government, Western countries and adoption agencies worked in tandem to supply some 200,000 Korean children to parents overseas, despite years of evidence that many were being procured through questionable or outright unscrupulous means.

