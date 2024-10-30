Searchers worked to find survivors and victims, with countless numbers still missing in the eastern region of Valencia

An emergency services' member help residents walking in a street covered in mud. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Spain declares three days of mourning for victims of devastating flash floods x 00:00

Spain government said it will declare three days of mourning as at least 64 people have died in eastern Spain after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.

Searchers worked to find survivors and victims, with countless numbers still missing in the eastern region of Valencia.

Spain's government said it will declare three days of mourning for dead from devastating flash floods starting on Thursday.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said dozens of towns had been flooded and warned that the danger is not over.

“For those who are looking for their loved ones, all of Spain feels your pain,” Sánchez said in a televised address. “Our priority is to help you. We are putting all the resources necessary so that we can recover from this tragedy.”

