‘Stand with Trump’ becomes rallying cry

Updated on: 16 June,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Moments after Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he hoarded classified documents and then conspired to obstruct an investigation about it, the Republicans in Congress had his back.


Speaker Kevin McCarthy dashed off a fundraising email decrying the “witch hunt” against the former president and urging donors to sign up and “stand with Trump.”


The Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell steered clear of criticising the former president or assuring the nation justice will be impartial, refusing to engage in questions about the unprecedented indictment.


At a public meeting in the Capitol basement the case against Trump was compared to the federal prosecution of people at the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, suggesting in both instances it was the Justice Department, not the defendants, under scrutiny.

Trump’s mounting legal jeopardy has quickly become a political rallying cry for the Republicans, many of whom had not even fully read the 49-page federal indictment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

