Donald Trump will face judge in historic court appearance

Updated on: 14 June,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Miami
Agencies |

Trump approached his Miami court date with his characteristic bravado

Donald Trump will face judge in historic court appearance

A police officer tries to move demonstrators outside Trump National Doral resort. Pic/AP

Donald Trump will face judge in historic court appearance
Donald Trump is expected to become on Tuesday the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as the city of Miami prepared for possible protests by crowds that could number in the tens of thousands. Trump was to make his first court appearance in a historic criminal case charging him with hoarding top secret government documents and boastfully displaying them to visitors.


Trump approached his Miami court date with his characteristic bravado. However, the gravity of the moment is unmistakable as he answers to 37 felony counts that accuse him of retaining classified records which could have jeopardised national security if exposed.


