Strike over pay paralyses rail, air travel in Germany

Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:38 AM IST  |  Berlin
The 24-hour walkout - one of the biggest in decades - also affected cargo transport, as workers at the country’s ports and waterways joined the strike. Many commuters opted to drive to work, causing some delays on the roads, while those who could worked from home

ICE high speed trains of Germany’s railways operator Deutsch Bahn parked at the Central Station near Munich Monday. Pic/AFP


Trains, planes and public transit systems stood still across much of Germany on Monday as labour unions called a major one-day strike over salaries in an effort to win inflation-busting raises for their members.


The 24-hour walkout - one of the biggest in decades - also affected cargo transport, as workers at the country’s ports and waterways joined the strike. Many commuters opted to drive to work, causing some delays on the roads, while those who could worked from home.



Also Read: Unions launch broad strike across Israel


Unions are seeking a pay increase of at least 10.5% and have dismissed offers from employers of about 5% over two years plus one-off payments. High inflation has hit many workers hard, said Ulrich Silberbach of the Civil Service Federation.

“We have recorded drops in real wages and these need to be balanced out,” he said in Berlin, adding that some of his union’s members in larger cities have to apply for state benefits to afford rent. Silberbach said that he hoped employers increase their offer in upcoming talks — otherwise, unions might have to consider an open-ended strike.

