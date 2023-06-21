Sudan to get USD 1.5 billion in humanitarian aid

Sudan has been rocked by fighting for more than two months as the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces battle for control

People board a truck as they leave Khartoum on Monday. Pic/AP

International donors promised almost $1.5 billion in additional aid for conflict-stricken Sudan, as the UN warned that the country’s humanitarian crisis is worsening.

Sudan has been rocked by fighting for more than two months as the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces battle for control.

Sudan’s Health Ministry said on Saturday that more than 3,000 have been killed in the conflict, which has decimated the country’s fragile infrastructure and sparked ethnic violence in the western Darfur region.

The donations were pledged following a UN-sponsored meeting co-hosted by Egypt, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the African Union in the Swiss city of Geneva.

“The scale and speed of Sudan’s descent into death and destruction is unprecedented,” UN Secretary-General, António Guterres said during the meeting’s opening session.

Calls for probe into violence in Darfur

The governor of Darfur has called for an international investigation into violence against residents of the region that witnessed some of the worst battles in the ongoing conflict. The UN envoy in Sudan had warned earlier that the violence could amount to crimes against humanity.

