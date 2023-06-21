Breaking News
Disciplinary hearing against Donald Trump attorney begins in LA

Updated on: 21 June,2023 08:34 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Eastman is expected to spend the day testifying before the State Bar of California in a proceeding that could result in him losing his license to practice law in the state

An effort to disbar conservative attorney John Eastman, who devised ways to keep President Donald Trump in the White House after his defeat in the 2020 election, will begin on Tuesday in Los Angeles.


Eastman is expected to spend the day testifying before the State Bar of California in a proceeding that could result in him losing his license to practice law in the state. 


He faces 11 disciplinary charges stemming from his development of a dubious legal strategy that was aimed at helping Trump remain in power by disrupting the counting of state electoral votes.


