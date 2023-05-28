Breaking News
‘Suffocation’led to man opening plane door

28 May,2023
A passenger who opened a door of an Asiana Airlines plane just before landing at an airport in South Korea told police that he felt suffocated and wanted to get off the aircraft quickly, police officials said on Saturday.


On Friday, police detained the man on suspicion of pulling the lever after the plane’s door suddenly opened about 213 metres above ground right before it landed at Daegu International Airport, 237 km southeast of Seoul, reports Yonhap News Agency.


During questioning, the man told officials that he had been under a lot of stress after losing his job recently and that he opened the door because he wanted to get off quickly after feeling suffocated, according to police officials.


237 km
The distance between the plane and the landing strip

