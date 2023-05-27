Passenger opens airplane door during flight in South Korea

Some people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person, who was able to partially open the door.

The plane landed safely. Pic/AP

A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 of the 194 people aboard. Some people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person, who was able to partially open the door.

The person was detained by airport police FOR violating the aviation security law, a ministry statement said. The law bars passengers from handling exit doors and other equipment on board and provides for penalties of up to 10 years in prison, the ministry said.

