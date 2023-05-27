Breaking News
Passenger opens airplane door during flight in South Korea

Updated on: 27 May,2023 08:30 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Some people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person, who was able to partially open the door.

The plane landed safely. Pic/AP

A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 of the 194 people aboard. Some people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person, who was able to partially open the door. 


The person was detained by airport police FOR violating the aviation security law, a ministry statement said. The law bars passengers from handling exit doors and other equipment on board and provides for penalties of up to 10 years in prison, the ministry said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


