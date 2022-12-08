Suicide bomber kills one in Indonesian police station

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 December,2022 09:35 AM IST  |  Bandung
The suicide bomber was believed to be affiliated to the Islamic State-inspired group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) and had previously been jailed on terrorism charges, Indonesian police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a news conference

Police secure the site of a suicide bombing at Astanaanyar in Bandung Wednesday. Pic/AFP


A suspected Islamist militant, angered by Indonesia’s new criminal code, killed one other person and wounded at least 10 in a suicide bomb attack at a police station in the city of Bandung on Wednesday, authorities said. 


The suicide bomber was believed to be affiliated to the Islamic State-inspired group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) and had previously been jailed on terrorism charges, Indonesian police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told a news conference. The police chief said the attacker, identified as Agus Sujatno, was released in late 2021 and investigators had found dozens of documents protesting the country’s controversial new criminal code at the crime scene.



 “We found dozens of papers protesting the newly ratified criminal code,” he said. Though there are sharia-based provisions in the new criminal code ratified by parliament on Tuesday, Islamist hardliners could have been angered by other articles that could be used to crackdown on the propagation of extremist ideologies, analysts say.

