Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore set to return from ISS today

Astronauts on the ISS greeting each other on Sunday. Pic/AFP

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) for over nine months, will return to Earth today evening.

Williams and Wilmore are scheduled to travel back to Earth alongside Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. NASA will provide live coverage of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-9 return to Earth from the ISS, beginning with Dragon spacecraft hatch closure preparations at 10.45 pm EDT on Monday.

