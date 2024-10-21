Charles’ arrival Friday marked the first reigning British monarch visit to Australia since his late mother Queen Elizabeth II made her 16th journey to the distant nation in 2011

King Charles III talks to people outside church in Sydney. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Sydney locals greet Charles III and Queen Camilla at church x 00:00

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were greeted by children Sunday outside a Sydney church in their first public appearance of their Australian visit.

