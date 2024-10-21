Breaking News
Sydney locals greet Charles III and Queen Camilla at church

Sydney locals greet Charles III and Queen Camilla at church

Updated on: 21 October,2024 08:38 AM IST  |  Sydney
Agencies |

Charles’ arrival Friday marked the first reigning British monarch visit to Australia since his late mother Queen Elizabeth II made her 16th journey to the distant nation in 2011

Sydney locals greet Charles III and Queen Camilla at church

King Charles III talks to people outside church in Sydney. Pic/AFP

Sydney locals greet Charles III and Queen Camilla at church
King Charles III and Queen Camilla were greeted by children Sunday outside a Sydney church in their first public appearance of their Australian visit. 


Charles’ arrival Friday marked the first reigning British monarch visit to Australia since his late mother Queen Elizabeth II made her 16th journey to the distant nation in 2011.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


world news sydney australia Royal Family International news news

