Syria says Israel targeted its air defence system
Syria says Israel targeted its air defence system

Updated on: 20 April,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Damascus
Agencies |

Meanwhile, Iran claims it shot at drones near airbase and nuclear site

Palestinians perform Friday noon prayer next to the ruins of Al-Farooq Mosque in the Gaza Strip. Pic/AP

Israel carried out a missile strike targeting an air defense unit in southern Syria, causing material damage, state-run SANA news agency quoted a military statement as saying Friday. The warplanes were seen around the time loud noises and drones were reported near a major Iranian air base and nuclear site early Friday. That area of Syria is directly west of Isfahan, some 1,500 km away, and east of Israel.


US Secretary of State Antony Blinken didn’t comment about the latest Middle East developments as he arrived for the final session Friday morning of a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Capri, Italy.


Iran shoots ‘Israeli drones’ near air base


Iran fired air defenses at a major air base and nuclear site early Friday morning near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones, which were suspected to be part of an Israeli attack in retaliation for Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country. Air defense batteries fired in several provinces over reports of drones being in the air, state television reported. Iranian army commander Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi said crews targeted several flying objects. The major air base in Isfahan has long been home to Iran’s fleet of American-made F-14 Tomcats—purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The nuclear facility at Isfahan operates three small Chinese-supplied research reactors, as well as handling fuel production and other activities for Iran’s civilian nuclear program.

‘Is attack killed 22 in central Syria’

An attack by suspected members of the Islamic State group in central Syria killed 22 pro-government fighters, an opposition war monitor and pro-government media reported Friday. Gunmen attacked the bus carrying members of the Quds Brigade, a government and Russian-backed faction of mostly Palestinian fighters fighters in Syria.

