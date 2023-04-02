Breaking News
T-Rex did not have exposed teeth as depicted in Jurassic Park

Updated on: 02 April,2023 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The research examined lipped and lipless reptile groups’ teeth structure, wear patterns, and jaw morphology

T-Rex did not have exposed teeth as depicted in Jurassic Park

Pic Courtesy/ Mark P. Witton


A new study published in the journal Science has found that predatory dinosaurs, such as the Tyrannosaurus rex, did not have permanently exposed teeth as previously thought. Instead, they had scaly, lizard-like lips that covered and sealed their mouths.


The findings challenge the best-known depictions of theropod dinosaurs, the group of two-legged dinosaurs that includes top predators like T. rex. The research examined lipped and lipless reptile groups’ teeth structure, wear patterns, and jaw morphology.



Also Read: Four Pakistan soldiers killed in terror attack along Iran border


They found that theropod mouth anatomy and functionality resemble that of lizards more than crocodiles. The study implies lizard-like oral tissues, including scaly lips covering their teeth. These lips were not muscular like in mammals, and most reptile lips cover their teeth but cannot be moved independently either.

