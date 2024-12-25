Breaking News
Taiwan DPP lawmaker proposes tougher rules to tackle TikTok deepfakes

Taiwan: DPP lawmaker proposes tougher rules to tackle TikTok deepfakes

Updated on: 25 December,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  Taipei
ANI

The deepfake videos sparked controversy after DPP lawmakers Ker Chien-ming and Wang Yi-chuan reported them to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Lin Dai-hua has called for stricter regulations targeting TikTok and other foreign platforms, following the circulation of deepfake videos targeting DPP politicians, Focus Taiwan (CNA) reported. Lin proposed amending Taiwan's Anti-Infiltration Act to compel foreign-based platforms deemed a potential national security threat to establish local offices in Taiwan.


Under Lin's proposal, platforms failing to meet the requirement by the designated deadline could face access restrictions. Taiwan's security agencies would have the authority to instruct internet service providers to block such platforms. Lin emphasised that these measures would align Taiwan's digital regulations with those in Europe and the United States, ensuring better protection against foreign interference.


The deepfake videos sparked controversy after DPP lawmakers Ker Chien-ming and Wang Yi-chuan reported them to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office. One video, altered from a Taiwan Television news segment, falsely depicted Ker as criticising his own party, claiming: "Taiwan in the hands of the DPP is without hope." Another video featured both Ker and Wang alongside simplified Chinese characters, suggesting potential ties to mainland China, reported CNA.


Ker attributed the videos to efforts by China to manipulate public opinion in Taiwan using platforms like TikTok. "Those with ulterior motives" were exploiting social media to interfere in Taiwan's politics, Lin argued. Speaking outside the prosecutors' office, Ker expressed confidence that the videos would not mislead the Taiwanese public, given their clear falsification.

Wang revealed that screenshots showed the videos circulating in group chats linked to the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's main opposition party. The KMT advocates closer ties with Beijing, which routinely criticises the DPP as "Taiwan independence separatists." Both Ker and Wang urged the public not to repost the videos, underscoring the harm they could cause, CNA reported.

Lin's call for tougher measures reflects growing concerns over foreign influence in Taiwan's political landscape, particularly as tensions with China remain high. By enforcing stricter oversight on platforms like TikTok, Lin and other lawmakers aim to safeguard Taiwan's democratic integrity against external threats.

