Lawmakers clash in Taiwan's legislature

Lawmakers clash in Taiwan’s legislature

21 December,2024
Agencies |

Some lawmakers were injured in the clash.

Lawmakers clash in Taiwan’s legislature

Lawmakers in a scuffle at the entrance to the legislature. PIC/AFP

Lawmakers clash in Taiwan’s legislature
Lawmakers clashed in Taiwan’s legislature on Friday when members of a leading political party who had broken into the building overnight to occupy the speaker’s chair tussled with members of another major party who forced their way in to evict them. Some lawmakers were injured in the clash.


Lawmakers from the Democratic Progressive Party pushed and shoved Nationalist members who barged in to take control and allow the speaker, Han Kuo-yu, take his position. The issue involves three bills being pushed by the Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang, including one that critics say would paralyse the Constitutional Court.


