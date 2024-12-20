Some lawmakers were injured in the clash.

Lawmakers in a scuffle at the entrance to the legislature. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article Lawmakers clash in Taiwan’s legislature x 00:00

Lawmakers clashed in Taiwan’s legislature on Friday when members of a leading political party who had broken into the building overnight to occupy the speaker’s chair tussled with members of another major party who forced their way in to evict them. Some lawmakers were injured in the clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawmakers from the Democratic Progressive Party pushed and shoved Nationalist members who barged in to take control and allow the speaker, Han Kuo-yu, take his position. The issue involves three bills being pushed by the Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang, including one that critics say would paralyse the Constitutional Court.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever