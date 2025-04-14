Taiwan records increased Chinese incursions around its territory

It further noted that two of the six sorties crossed the median line and entered into Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

Taiwan recorded six sorties of PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels operating around its territory on Monday, as shared by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND).

In a post on X, MND observed that these were detected up until 6 AM (UTC+8) on Monday. It further noted that two of the six sorties crossed the median line and entered into Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

"6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded", MND wrote on X.

6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/EK6ISP0Ziw — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 14, 2025

Earlier on Sunday, MND reported the detection of six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around the island as of 6 am (UTC+8).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the ministry said, "6 PLAN ships operating around Taiwan were detected as of 6 am (UTC+8) today. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe."

These frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence with strong public support and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

