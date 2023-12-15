Taiwan’s Nationalist Party leader visits China

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory, to be brought under its control.

Kuomintang patry Vice Chair Andrew Hsia. Pic/AP

A leader of Taiwan’s main opposition Nationalist Party is visiting rival China less than one month before the self-governing island republic holds elections for president and the legislature under intense pressure from Beijing.

In a news release Thursday, the party—also known as the Kuomintang or KMT—said Vice Chair Andrew Hsia and his delegation departed for China on Wednesday at the invitation of Taiwanese businesspeople. It called the trip a mission to maintain contacts and contribute to “peace, stability and prosperity between the two sides.”

Though the party said the invitation was accepted in October, the visit comes at a sensitive time as the Nationalists seek to regain the presidency and legislature from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which has been shunned by China for its insistence that Taiwan is an independent country. China claims Taiwan is part of its territory, to be brought under its control.

