Ten killed 2500 rescued as heavy snowstorm batters Ukraine

Ten killed, 2,500 rescued as heavy snowstorm batters Ukraine

Updated on: 29 November,2023 06:28 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Among the casualties, five deaths and 15 injuries were reported in Odesa Oblast, one of the worst-hit regions of Ukraine

Ten killed, 2,500 rescued as heavy snowstorm batters Ukraine

Rescuers help drivers trapped in snow in the Mykolaiv region. Pic/AP

Ten killed, 2,500 rescued as heavy snowstorm batters Ukraine
At least 10 people were killed while 23 more including two children were left injured in Ukraine on Tuesday morning as the country was battered by severe storms, Kyiv Independent reported citing Ukraine Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Among the casualties, five deaths and 15 injuries were reported in Odesa Oblast, one of the worst-hit regions of Ukraine.


Meanwhile, the emergency services provided assistance to 2,498 people in the oblast, including 162 children, Klymenko said. Two people died and two were injured in Mykolaiv Oblast, according to the minister. The remaining dead victims were reported in Kyiv and Kharkiv Oblast, Kyiv Independent reported.


The Russian authorities also reported one person dead in Crimea due to the weather conditions on November 27. Notably, heavy storms, wind, rain, and snowfall hit much of Ukraine on November 26-27, leading to floods, damages to buildings, power outages, and traffic problems, Kyiv Independent reported.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

