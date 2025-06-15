Air raid sirens blared across Israeli cities, sending civilians, already exhausted from the war with Gaza, scrambling for shelter. The Israeli army confirmed that at least three people had been killed and seven soldiers wounded in the attacks

Central Israel homes were ruined in the face of Iran’s missile attacks on June 14, 2025. Pic/PTI

Tensions between Iran and Israel reached boiling point on Saturday as the two adversaries traded deadly missile strikes and air raids. Iran’s retaliation began 18 hours after Israel had launched a massive air assault deep into Iranian territory, targeting nuclear facilities, military bases, senior commanders, and scientists in what it called a pre-emptive strike to cripple Iran’s atomic ambitions. Iran escalated the war, saying it will retaliate on the naval bases of countries who will intervene in the ongoing standoff between Iran and Israel.

Air raid sirens blared across Israeli cities, sending civilians, already exhausted from the war with Gaza, scrambling for shelter. The Israeli army confirmed that at least three people had been killed and seven soldiers wounded in the attacks. Officials have shut down Israel’s main international airport until further notice.

In Tehran, the consequences were far graver. An Israeli strike on a residential complex killed at least 60 people, including 20 children. Other Iranian cities also reported strikes as Israel claimed to have hit over 150 targets across the country. The Iranian government has vowed to retaliate against any foreign naval forces that attempt to interfere in its ongoing standoff with Israel.

“If (Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front — Tehran will burn,” warned Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz, signalling that the conflict could escalate further.

Palestinians have also been caught in the crossfire. Five people, including three children, were reported dead following Iranian strikes in the region.

Reps divided over Tehran policy

Donald Trump

Despite the initial Republican support to US President Donald Trump’s stance on Israel, some Senators like Rand Paul have warned that the President was in a vulnerable position, saying, “Americans voted against endless wars. Don’t drag us into another one.”

Israel slams Iran over fake media

IDF international spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani took to social media on Saturday to deny the claims, calling them “complete FAKE NEWS,” accusing Iranian media of “spreading lies.” Iran had earlier asserted that its army’s air defence systems had successfully shot down two F-35s with a number of micro air vehicles during ongoing hostilities.

