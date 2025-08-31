The mould and the beautiful

A woman’s dream home turned into a nightmare after followers on TikTok warned her that her house was secretly overrun with toxic mould

Sara Smith thought she’d scored a dream home, but instead, she accidentally moved into a Rs 3-crore-fungus farm. The 28-year-old from Ohio , US, started noticing her selfies looking “off” — red, rashy eyes, puffy skin, the works — only to discover her house was basically trying to kill her. With TikTok detectives and a mould-sniffing dog on the case, the culprit was exposed: mould everywhere, from carpets to insulation, hiding like a fungal squatters’ union.

She thought her dark circles were just bad lighting, but turns out it was mould. PICS/NYPOST

The newlyweds’ savings were wiped out, plus Sara had to bin most of her stuff because spores love clinging to everything from laptops to leggings. Meanwhile, remediation costs soared to Rs 9 lakh — uninsured. On top of that, the stress nearly wrecked her marriage, with Sara couch-hopping between family homes just to stay healthy.

Ironically, what finally saved her wasn’t doctors, but strangers online pointing out that her “ugly selfies” weren’t bad lighting — they were mould symptoms. Once she fled, her health improved, but the psychological scars remain.

Smith’s daily life once consisted of showering in a mouldy bathroom, picking outfits from a mouldy closet, and working in a mouldy basement gym. Now, she’s crowdfunding for repairs while warning others to check their dream homes for hidden monsters. What should’ve been her “happily ever after” turned into a horror story — proof that sometimes, the scariest roommate isn’t your partner, it’s the mould you didn’t know was lurking behind the drywall.

Fury over mayo-nays

A furious diner in Spain turned condiment disappointment into chaos, setting a café ablaze after being told they were out of mayonnaise

A cafe in Seville, Spain witnessed a bizarre act of arson last week when a customer allegedly set the bar on fire after being told there was no mayonnaise. The man, dining with his son, ordered two sandwiches and twice asked staff for the condiment. When refused, he doused the counter with a 1.5-litre bottle of petrol and set it alight. Quick-thinking staff managed to extinguish the flames, limiting losses to about Rs 8 lakhs. Surveillance footage showed the suspect fleeing the scene, accidentally setting his own hand on fire in the process. Police arrested him shortly after. While no one else was injured, the café described the incident as “something surreal”.

Window pains in China



PIC/ISTOCK

In Chengdu, China, a woman says her life turned upside down after two window cleaners caught her mid-nap, sans clothes. What followed wasn’t just embarrassment — it spiralled into depression, anxiety, and a full-blown row with building management, who offered… a fruit basket.

Frugal fricking loves frugality



PIC/NY POST

Meet Krystal Frugal, self-crowned “Queen of Doomsday”, who’s basically running a supermarket out of her basement. The 37-year-old mom of three grows 360 kgs of produce a year, stocks rib-eye steaks that last 25 years, and has enough canned goods to outlive inflation, supply chain meltdowns, or the apocalypse itself.

Parents jet away

A family vacation took a bizarre turn at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport when a couple boarded a flight to Morocco, leaving their 10-year-old behind with an expired passport. Authorities are investigating the parents for abandonment.

Jeaniuses at work



PIC/INSTAGRAM@GAP

Gap is making a loud return to the denim chat with its latest campaign tailored for Gen Z scrolls. Relaxed fits, vintage washes, and cool-girl styling are all over the new drop, which feels like Gap’s cheeky answer to Sydney Sweeney’s viral American Eagle jeans moment. Seems like the milkshake might bring all the boys (and girls) to Gap stores.

Gaga for RaGa



PIC/INSTAGRAM@namkeenchorr

Instagram has found its latest obsession: Rahul Gandhi thirst traps. From shirtless edits to dreamy travel reels, Gen Z is reshaping the way politics is consumed online — less manifesto, more main character energy. What began as light-hearted meme culture has spiralled into a viral wave, proving that for young voters, political engagement can just as easily take the form of a double-tapped thirst trap as a debate stage.