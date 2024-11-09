This doll dynamic will give you a daze

This woman from New York collects dolls and treats them like her own children, from feeding them to singing lullabies for them

The dolls even have their own beds. Kelly takes out her dolls to play in the park. Kelly along with all her dolls. Pics/NY POST

Kelly White, 28, has a unique “family” dynamic. She’s the proud mom of eight “reborn” dolls—lifelike baby dolls that she not only collects but cares for as if they were her own children. Her daily routine includes feeding, dressing, and even Disney movie marathons for her doll brood, which she rotates in a double stroller for park outings and restaurant visits.

Kelly’s journey with reborn dolls began after she stumbled upon a YouTube video showing a collection of these ultra-realistic dolls.

Initially intended as cosplay props, her first doll, Jennifer, quickly became much more. Now, Jennifer has her own bed in Kelly’s room. Kelly has added seven more dolls to her lineup, each one with its own personality, name, and wardrobe.

From making flour-and-water “milk” for her dolls to bedtime lullabies on an ocarina, Kelly’s parenting routine is a full production. And with thousands of dollars invested, her dolls—Jennifer, Summer, twins Molly and Antony, Ashley, Elizabeth, Michael, and baby Adam—are more than just collectibles. She explains that they fulfil her lifelong desire to be a mom, while her financial situation keeps her from adopting real children.

Kelly’s attachment to her dolls, however, doesn’t come without judgement. Online critics call it “creepy,” while others just stare. But for Kelly, her dolls bring comfort and the chance to live out her dreams of motherhood, even if her “babies” are vinyl.

Return of Zosia, the 17th-century Polish vampire

A 17th-century ‘vampire’ was buried with a sickle at her throat and a padlock on her toe, ensuring she’d stay six feet under

A fresh wave of intrigue is surrounding the discovery of a 17th-century “vampire” grave in Poland. Researchers stumped upon the skeleton of a young woman from an elite family, christened Zosia by the excavation team, in a cemetery nicknamed the “Field of Vampires”.

Zosia’s skeleton, found buried in the “Field of Vampires”; (right) The reconstructed image of Zosia’s appearance. Pics/NY POST

A formidable setup sets Zosia apart from about 100 other interred souls: a sickle across her neck and a padlock on her toe. Such medieval-style anti-vampire measures suggest villagers weren’t taking chances with her “afterlife”.

Zosia’s appearance has been reconstructed to be both elegant and ominous: pale skin and piercing blue eyes. Not only did she possess high social status, which was confirmed by a silk cap on her head, but Zosia’s skeleton also hints at a physical difference—a telltale marker in superstitious times that could easily fuel fears of vampiric traits. Adding to her mystery, Zosia might not have even been a local, given the Swedish-Polish wars raging during her lifetime.

Moo Deng, the Trump card

Pic/X

Thailand’s beloved baby hippo, Moo Deng, has taken a dip into political punditry. In a viral TikTok video, Moo Deng chose between two watermelon cakes labelled for US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, going straight for Trump’s slice. The choice has set social media alight, with some calling it a sign of Trump’s “winning charm”.

The bat who lived

Pic/Huffpost

Oregon’s bats are making waves, as a contender named “Hoary Potter” swooped to victory in the Bureau of Land Management’s annual bat beauty contest. Hoary Potter out-charmed rival bats like “Lestat” from Idaho and Utah’s “Sir Flaps-A-Lot”. Known for their swift, leaf-like disguises to evade predators, hoary bats are more than just spooky stars—they’re environmental heroes, munching on insects and keeping ecosystems balanced.

Not so Swift

Pic/NY POST

A Taylor Swift cake was left looking like a masterpiece in distress after losing both hands in transit to Birmingham’s Cake International show.

Cock-a-doodle-view

Pic/popinquirer.net

The Rooster Hotel at Campuestohan Highland Resort in the Philippines, towering at over 114 feet, is an architectural marvel. Created by Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan, the resort’s 15-room hotel honors the “majestic and strong” spirit of both the rooster and the people. The hotel now holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest rooster-shaped building, signifying pride and resilience.

Baring it all

Thousands of Brisbane locals stripped naked on the iconic Story Bridge for a one-of-a-kind art shoot event orchestrated by New York artist Spencer Tunick. As part of Brisbane’s Melt Festival celebrating LGBTQIA+ culture, participants transformed the landmark into a living canvas, posing together naked in striking formations.