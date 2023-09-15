Breaking News
Maharashtra: Flop realty project in Raigad threatens thousands of buyers
Residents fume as Panvel project turns dream homes into health hazard
Mumbai: BMC’s mobile lorry ponds roll to visarjan rescue!
Maharashtra: Ulhasnagar mandal’s Ganesha welcome stops traffic for 6 hours
Mumbai: 14-yr-old takes dad’s car for joyride, knocks down senior citizen
Home > News > World News > Article > Thousands in Libya laid in mass graves

Thousands in Libya laid in mass graves

Updated on: 15 September,2023 09:10 AM IST  |  Derna
Agencies |

Top

Mayor of worst-hit city says death toll likely to triple

Thousands in Libya laid in mass graves

Mass destruction after floods hit Derna

Listen to this article
Thousands in Libya laid in mass graves
x
00:00

The city of Derna has buried thousands of people in mass graves, Libyan officials said on Thursday, as search teams scoured ruins left by devastating floods and the city’s mayor said that the death toll could triple or more. The deluge swept away entire families on Sunday night and exposed vulnerabilities in the oil-rich country that has been mired in conflict since 2011. Health officials have confirmed 5,100 deaths and say 9,000 people are still missing.


On Sunday night, residents said they heard loud explosions when the dams outside the city collapsed. Floodwaters washed down Wadi Derna, a valley that cuts through the city, crashing through buildings and washing people out to sea. The dams that collapsed outside Derna were built in the 1970s and have not been maintained for years, local media reported.


People look for survivors in Libya’s eastern city of Derna. Pics/AP
People look for survivors in Libya’s eastern city of Derna. Pics/AP


Derna has begun burying its dead, mostly in mass graves, said eastern Libya’s health minister, Othman Abduljaleel. More than 3,000 bodies were buried by Thursday morning, the minister said, while another 2,000 were still being processed. He said most of the dead were buried in mass graves outside Derna, while others were transferred to nearby towns and cities.

Also read: Mumbai weather update: City and its suburbs brace for moderate to heavy rainfall

Untold numbers could be buried under drifts of mud and debris, including overturned cars and chunks of concrete, that rise up to 13 feet high. Local officials suggested that the death toll could be much higher than announced. In comments to the Saudi-owned Al Arabia television station, Derna Mayor Abdel-Raham al-Ghaithi said the tally could climb to 20,000.

Entire families drowned in flood

The wall of water several stories high smashed into apartment buildings, drowning entire families in minutes. One man lost at least 13 members of his extended family while another has yet to hear about the fate of 20. Thousands of others are frantically trying to locate their loved ones.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you going to attend Bandra Fair this year?
world news libya earthquake news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK