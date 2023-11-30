Three killed, six injured in shooting attack in Jerusalem as Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for seventh day

The death toll from the Jerusalem shooting attack has risen to three, police said, according to Al Jazeera. 16 people were injured and three of them were in serious condition

A file photo from Gaza Strip showing the devastation after Israeli bombing. AFP File

An initial investigation conducted by the police indicated that two gunmen, armed with a M-16 rifle and a handgun, arrived at a bus stop at the entrance of Jerusalem where they started shooting at civilians. The attackers were killed at the scene.

Ammunition and weapons were found inside their car, the police said.

The attackers have been identified as brothers Murad Namr, 38, and Ibrahim Namr, 30, from East Jerusalem. The two were previously jailed by Israel.

Murad was jailed between 2010 and 2020 and Ibrahim was jailed in 2014, reports said.

Footage showed that the gunmen were armed with an M-16 assault rifle and a handgun. A police search of the vehicle found ammunition in the car. Police said officers were searching the area to rule out any additional attackers.

Times of Israel reported that the Magen David Adom ambulance service said its medics declared the death of a 24-year-old woman at the scene and was taking eight others to hospitals in Jerusalem.

An elderly man and a woman, who were critically wounded, were later declared dead at a hospital in Jerusalem. None of the fatalities were immediately publicly named.

Another two victims were listed in serious condition, three in moderate condition, and one in good condition, according to MDA.

The bus stop was the scene of a deadly bomb attack almost exactly a year ago.

Meanwhile, the truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended for a seventh day, sources from both sides announced just minutes before the agreement was set to expire, according to multiple media reports.

Israel’s military said Thursday that the temporary pause in fighting in the Gaza Strip will continue “in light of the mediators’ efforts to continue the process of releasing hostages, and subject to the terms of the agreement”.

In a separate statement, Hamas said an agreement has been reached to extend the temporary ceasefire, which initially began on Friday, the Al Jazeera report said.

The truce will be extended for at least another 24 hours.

Qatar, which has been mediating between the two sides, said the agreement was being extended under the same terms as in the past, under which Hamas has released 10 Israeli hostages per day in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners. (With inputs from agencies)