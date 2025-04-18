Breaking News
Trial shows pill could reform diabeties care

Trial shows pill could reform diabeties care

Updated on: 18 April,2025 08:49 AM IST  |  Istanbul
Agencies |

But they are expensive, must be refrigerated and must be injected

Trial shows pill could reform diabeties care

GLP-1 drugs are usually injected. Representation Pic/istock

Trial shows pill could reform diabeties care
A clinical trial has revealed that orforglipron—the first oral GLP-1 class drug—may be as effective in lowering blood sugar and aiding weight loss in people with Type 2 diabetes as injectable drugs. GLP-1 class drugs are popular due to their weight-loss effects.


But they are expensive, must be refrigerated and must be injected. A pill that produces similar results is likely to be far more widely used. The drug is also being tested for weight loss in people without diabetes.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


diabetes world news International news istanbul health

