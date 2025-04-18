Trial shows pill could reform diabeties care

But they are expensive, must be refrigerated and must be injected

GLP-1 drugs are usually injected. Representation Pic/istock

A clinical trial has revealed that orforglipron—the first oral GLP-1 class drug—may be as effective in lowering blood sugar and aiding weight loss in people with Type 2 diabetes as injectable drugs. GLP-1 class drugs are popular due to their weight-loss effects.

But they are expensive, must be refrigerated and must be injected. A pill that produces similar results is likely to be far more widely used. The drug is also being tested for weight loss in people without diabetes.

