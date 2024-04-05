Breaking News
Trump leads Biden in 6 of 7 battleground states
Trump leads Biden in 6 of 7 battleground states

Updated on: 05 April,2024 06:20 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Voters are broadly dissatisfied with the national economy and there are deep doubts about Biden’s capabilities and job performance, the survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal revealed

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Ahead of the upcoming US election scheduled for November, President Joe Biden is trailing behind his opponent Donald Trump in six of the seven battleground states, as per a latest opinion poll.


Voters are broadly dissatisfied with the national economy and there are deep doubts about Biden’s capabilities and job performance, the survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal revealed. Trump leads between two and eight percentage points in six states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina. However, Biden is leading Trump by three points in Wisconsin.


In every state surveyed, negative views of the president’s job performance outweigh positive views by 16 percentage points or more, with the gap topping 20 points in four states. By contrast, Trump earns an unfavourable job review for his time in the White House in only Arizona, where negative marks outweigh positive ones by 1 percentage point, The WSJ reported.


