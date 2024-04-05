Voters are broadly dissatisfied with the national economy and there are deep doubts about Biden’s capabilities and job performance, the survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal revealed

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Listen to this article Trump leads Biden in 6 of 7 battleground states x 00:00

Ahead of the upcoming US election scheduled for November, President Joe Biden is trailing behind his opponent Donald Trump in six of the seven battleground states, as per a latest opinion poll.

Voters are broadly dissatisfied with the national economy and there are deep doubts about Biden’s capabilities and job performance, the survey conducted by the Wall Street Journal revealed. Trump leads between two and eight percentage points in six states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina. However, Biden is leading Trump by three points in Wisconsin.

ADVERTISEMENT

In every state surveyed, negative views of the president’s job performance outweigh positive views by 16 percentage points or more, with the gap topping 20 points in four states. By contrast, Trump earns an unfavourable job review for his time in the White House in only Arizona, where negative marks outweigh positive ones by 1 percentage point, The WSJ reported.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever