The Trump administration efforts upend decades of US policy that aid and development work overseas serves national security by stabilising regions and economies

Donald Trump

Listen to this article Trump putting most USAID staffers worldwide on leave x 00:00

The Trump administration said on Sunday (local time) that it was placing all but a fraction of staffers at the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on leave worldwide and eliminating at least 1600 US-based jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move was the latest and one of the biggest steps yet toward what President Donald Trump and cost-cutting ally Elon Musk say is their goal of gutting the six-decade-old aid and development agency in a broader campaign to slash the size of the federal government.

The move comes after a federal judge on Friday allowed the administration to move forward with its plan to pull thousands of USAID staffers off the job in the US and around the world. The Trump administration efforts upend decades of US policy that aid and development work overseas serves national security by stabilising regions and economies.

Ramaswamy set to begin Ohio governor’s race

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Cincinnati-born biotech entrepreneur who departed the Department of Government Efficiency initiative on President Donald Trump’s first day, was expected to launch his bid for Ohio governor Monday. Ramaswamy, 39, is set to kick off his campaign in Cincinnati, joining the 2026 Republican primary after frontrunner, former Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, left the race.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever