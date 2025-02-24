Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > Trump putting most USAID staffers worldwide on leave

Trump putting most USAID staffers worldwide on leave

Updated on: 25 February,2025 07:34 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

The Trump administration efforts upend decades of US policy that aid and development work overseas serves national security by stabilising regions and economies

Trump putting most USAID staffers worldwide on leave

Donald Trump

Listen to this article
Trump putting most USAID staffers worldwide on leave
x
00:00

The Trump administration said on Sunday (local time) that it was placing all but a fraction of staffers at the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on leave worldwide and eliminating at least 1600 US-based jobs.


The move was the latest and one of the biggest steps yet toward what President Donald Trump and cost-cutting ally Elon Musk say is their goal of gutting the six-decade-old aid and development agency in a broader campaign to slash the size of the federal government.


The move comes after a federal judge on Friday allowed the administration to move forward with its plan to pull thousands of USAID staffers off the job in the US and around the world. The Trump administration efforts upend decades of US policy that aid and development work overseas serves national security by stabilising regions and economies.


Ramaswamy set to begin Ohio governor’s race

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Cincinnati-born biotech entrepreneur who departed the Department of Government Efficiency initiative on President Donald Trump’s first day, was expected to launch his bid for Ohio governor Monday. Ramaswamy, 39, is set to kick off his campaign in Cincinnati, joining the 2026 Republican primary after frontrunner, former Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, left the race.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

donald trump Elon Musk world news International news washington

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK