Trump’s Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults

Donald Trump speaks during the event. Pic/AFP

Donald Trump hosted a rally featuring crude and racist insults at New York’s Madison Square Garden, turning what his campaign had dubbed as the event where he would deliver his closing message into an illustration of what turns off his critics.

With just over a week before Election Day, speakers at the rally on Sunday night labeled Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,” called Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris “the devil,” and said the woman vying to become the first woman and Black woman president had begun her career as a prostitute.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” said Tony Hinchcliffe, a stand-up comic whose set also included lewd and racist comments about Latinos, Jews and Black people.

Trump’s childhood friend David Rem referred to Harris as “the Antichrist” and “the devil.” Businessman Grant Cardone told the crowd that Harris ”and her pimp handlers will destroy our country”.Agencies

Bad Bunny endorses Harris for president

Latin artist Bad Bunny has lent support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris moments after Tony Hinchcliffe, a speaker at a Donald Trump rally in New York city’s Madison Square Garden, made a racist joke about Puerto Rico referring to it as a “floating island of garbage”. Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin have also showed support to Harris.

