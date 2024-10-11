The recent attack in the Balochistan province, comes days ahead of the major security summit being hosted in the Pakistan's capital.

Local residents at site of a suicide bombing in Mastung near Quetta, Pakistan/PTI

Listen to this article Pakistan: Gunmen kill 20 miners; 7 injured in Duki attack x 00:00

Gunmen shot 20 miners and wounded seven others in southwest Pakistan, a police official said on Friday, AP reported.

According to AP, the recent attack in tense Balochistan province, comes days ahead of the major security summit being hosted in the nation's capital.

Police official Hamayun Khan Nasir said to AP that the gunmen charged the accommodations at the coal mine in Duki district late night on Thursday, rounded up the workers and opened fire

Most of the men were residents of the Pashtun-speaking areas of Balochistan. Afghans made up four injured and three deceased.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, AP reported.

Late last month, Around 59 people were killed in the Mastung suicide bombing in the remote district of Balochistan's Mastung close to a 12 Rabiul Awwal procession, ANI reported.

City Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Javed Lehri said a police official was among the ones killed in the attack, according to a report by the Pakistan-based daily.

According to Mastung Assistant Commissioner (AC) Atta-ul-Munim, the explosion took place when people were gathering for an Eid-i-Miladun Nabi procession near Madina Masjid at Alfalah Road. The Mastung AC had identified the DSP who had been killed as Nawaz Gishkori. SHO Lehri said that the explosion was a “suicide blast.”

According to the news agency report, the double-cabin vehicle, registered under the name of Shah Fahad, a Karachi resident, was deliberately driven into a car carrying foreign nationals, resulting in significant destruction and damaging nearby vehicles.

Eight people were detained on suspicion of planning or their involvement in a suicide blast which occurred in the Balochistan district of Mastung.

According to ANI sources, more operations are being carried out when arrested suspects show signs of cooperating with law enforcement.

No information has been received regarding the identity of the suicide attacker, according to a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) official. "Other sources are also being used to establish the identity of the bomber," the spokesman said, ANI reported.

According to ANI, days have passed but no militant group has claim responsibility for the suicide bombing. The banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) stayed away from the massacre in a statement.