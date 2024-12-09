Breaking News
Two killed several injured after blast in Italy fuel depot

Two killed, several injured after blast in Italy fuel depot

Updated on: 09 December,2024 10:47 PM IST  |  Milan (Italy)
AP |

The blast collapsed a building with offices, where three people were believed missing, regional environmental official said

Smoke billows after a fire broke out at a fuel depot. Pic/AFP

Two killed, several injured after blast in Italy fuel depot
An explosion at a fuel depot in the central Italian region of Tuscany on Monday killed at least two people and injured 14 others, authorities said.


The blast collapsed a building with offices, where three people were believed missing, regional environmental official Monia Monni told SKY TG24.


The explosion happened at an ENI fuel depot north of Florence, sending a dark plume of smoke into the air. Witnesses kilometres away reported a large bang and tremors.


Italy's ENI oil company said the cause of the blast at the depot in Calenzano, near Florence, was under investigation.

Flames were quickly contained, preventing the fire from spreading to storage tanks from a loading dock area where the explosion occurred.

Residents were advised to keep their windows closed out, but environmental officials later determined that the air quality was safe. The smoke temporarily interrupted regional train services. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

