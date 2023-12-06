UK PM bans foreign students from bringing families

Sunak described the new measures as the government’s ‘radical action’ to bring down the immigration rate, adding the steps would ensure that immigration benefits the UK.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday announced a series of new steps to crack down on soaring immigration in the country. Sunak described the new measures as the government’s ‘radical action’ to bring down the immigration rate, adding the steps would ensure that immigration benefits the UK. As part of the new measures, the government would curb international students from bringing their families to UK unless they are pursuing postgraduate research degrees.

He posted, “IMMIGRATION ACTION, BANNING overseas students from bringing their families to the UK, unless they are on postgraduate research degrees, STOPPING immigration undercutting British workers, SCRAPPING the 20% going rate salary discounts offered for shortage occupations.” Net migration to Britain reached record levels last year, official figures showed, putting pressure on the UK government that has made the issue a political touchstone, CNN reported in May.

