UK PM Sunak says illegal immigrants will not be able to apply for asylum

Rishi Sunak. Pic/AFP

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday (local time) warned illegal immigrants entering the country that they will begin deporting every illegal immigrant crossing its borders and will not allow them to apply for asylum, reported Fox News.

Rishi Sunak made the vow in a Sunday interview as the UK faces a steady flow of migrants crossing its borders from Europe.

Sunak's government is expected to push legislation cracking down on illegal immigration later this week, with a special emphasis on illegal immigrants arriving in boats across the English Channel, reported Fox News.

The new legislation would place a duty on the home secretary to remove anyone arriving on a small boat to Rwanda or a "safe" third country "as soon as reasonably practicable" and ban them from returning permanently.

Sunak, who has made "stopping the boats," one of his top priorities said, "Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay."

"Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally and it is not right that criminal gangs should be allowed to continue their immoral trade. I am determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats," he added.

The UK has laws allowing illegal immigrants to claim asylum after crossing the border. Typically, the migrants are allowed to stay while their case is being litigated, but the new legislation would prevent such migrants from claiming asylum in the first place.

The government has long been trying to tackle the rise in numbers of asylum seekers making the dangerous crossing from France to the UK.

However, it is not clear how exactly the government is proposing to limit the rights of asylum seekers.

