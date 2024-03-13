Breaking News
Ukraine needs a billion dollars to rebuild infra
Ukraine needs a billion dollars to rebuild infra

Updated on: 13 March,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

The war is now in its third year

A drone pilot practices with on a training ground in Kyiv region. Pic/AP

Ukraine will need more than a billion dollars to rebuild scientific infrastructure that was damaged or destroyed during two years of Russia’s war on its neighbour, the United Nations’ cultural and scientific agency said on Monday.


More than 1,443 scientific facilities, many attached to the country’s universities, have been damaged or destroyed along with 750 pieces of vital technical equipment, most of which is beyond repair, UNESCO said in a report released Monday. The war is now in its third year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


