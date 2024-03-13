Ukraine needs a billion dollars to rebuild infra

The war is now in its third year

Ukraine will need more than a billion dollars to rebuild scientific infrastructure that was damaged or destroyed during two years of Russia’s war on its neighbour, the United Nations’ cultural and scientific agency said on Monday.

More than 1,443 scientific facilities, many attached to the country’s universities, have been damaged or destroyed along with 750 pieces of vital technical equipment, most of which is beyond repair, UNESCO said in a report released Monday. The war is now in its third year.

