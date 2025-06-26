Breaking News
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy backs prosecution of Russian leaders

Updated on: 26 June,2025 09:02 AM IST  |  The Hague
Agencies |

The special tribunal will be created through an agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe, the continent's top human rights body. Zelenskyy is visiting the Strasbourg-based organization for the first time as part of the announcement

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy backs prosecution of Russian leaders

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Pic/AP

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy backs prosecution of Russian leaders
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will formally approve plans on Wednesday to set up a new international court to prosecute senior Russian officials for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The special tribunal will be created through an agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe, the continent's top human rights body. Zelenskyy is visiting the Strasbourg-based organization for the first time as part of the announcement.


The special tribunal aims to target senior Russian leaders for the crime of aggression, which underpins the countless war crimes Ukraine accuses Russian forces of committing since the start of the war in 2022. Existing international courts, including the International Criminal Court in The Hague, lack jurisdiction to prosecute Russian nationals for that specific offence. 


