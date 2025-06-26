The special tribunal will be created through an agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe, the continent’s top human rights body. Zelenskyy is visiting the Strasbourg-based organization for the first time as part of the announcement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy backs prosecution of Russian leaders x 00:00

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will formally approve plans on Wednesday to set up a new international court to prosecute senior Russian officials for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The special tribunal will be created through an agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe, the continent’s top human rights body. Zelenskyy is visiting the Strasbourg-based organization for the first time as part of the announcement.

The special tribunal aims to target senior Russian leaders for the crime of aggression, which underpins the countless war crimes Ukraine accuses Russian forces of committing since the start of the war in 2022. Existing international courts, including the International Criminal Court in The Hague, lack jurisdiction to prosecute Russian nationals for that specific offence.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever