Ukraine strikes Russian oil hub

Ukraine strikes Russian oil hub

Updated on: 08 October,2024 09:53 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Russian-installed authorities in the city of Feodosia on the coast of the Black Sea reported a fire at the terminal on Monday morning but did not say what might have caused it

A Russian rocket launcher fires towards Ukrainian positions. Pic/AP

Ukraine’s military claimed it struck a major oil terminal Monday in Crimea that provides fuel for Russia’s war effort.


Ukraine’s General Staff said on social media that the oil terminal in Feodosia, on the south coast of the Russia-occupied Crimea Peninsula, has been supplying the Russian army with fuel and that the strike was part of an ongoing effort to “undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation”.


Russian-installed authorities in the city of Feodosia on the coast of the Black Sea reported a fire at the terminal on Monday morning but did not say what might have caused it.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

